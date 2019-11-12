Ghana: No Land in Abeka to Build Office for Okaikwei North Assembly

12 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Okaikwei North, Mr Boye Laryea, says the assembly is finding it difficult to access land within its capital to build an office complex.

"Abeka is the capital of the municipality, but there is no land available to build our office," he said.

Mr Laryea disclosed this last Friday at a press conference organised by the assembly to tell its achievement, since it was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) last year.

He mentioned that the authorities of the Achimota School had offered the assembly a five-acre land to build the office "but we can't build there because the location is not the capital of the municipality".

"Where we are right now is a rented apartment and we are paying huge sums of money for this place. We have also rented a building close to us for the education unit of the assembly, so they can fully operate until we get a permanent place," he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive indicated that funds for the office complex were available, and therefore, called on landlords within the Abeka enclave to help the assembly put up an office complex within the municipal capital.

Touching on some projects within the municipality, Mr Laryea said a contractor would soon work on deteriorated roads to relieve residents and drivers of the challenges they encounter on the roads.

He said the assembly was looking for a place within Nii Boi Town for the hawkers that have encroached on the Nii Boi-Lapaz section of the N1 highway, adding that, "meanwhile, we will seek for the services of a contractor to construct a fence wall to separate the hawkers from the road."

Earlier, Mr Laryea cut sod for the commencement of four projects and also inspected two ongoing works within the assembly

The projects were an ultra modern clinic at Christian Village, a police station at Bambolino-Lapaz, an 18-unit classroom at the Anglican Junior High School in Akweteyman, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at the Fadama Cluster of Schools, and a fire service and ambulance station at Achimota.

Other projects inspected were the construction of a dining hall and kitchen for the Achimota Basic School and a 100-shed market at Kisseman.

Mr Laryea toured the municipality in the company of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North Constituency, Fuseini Issah and some traditional chiefs within the municipality.

Mr Ashitey commended the MCE and pledged his support to the development of the municipality.

