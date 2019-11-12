Ghana: South Korea Week Marked in Accra

12 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

The South Korea Week was celebrated last Friday at the residence of Mr Kim Sungsoo, Korean Ambassador to Ghana.

It brought together Korean residents in Ghana, ministers of states, Members of Parliament, media practitioners, journalists and filmmakers.

The South Korea Week is celebrated every year to promote the culture, art and the film industry.

The participants were feted with different Korean dishes.

Three programmes were scheduled for this year's celebration-screening of five different films between Friday and Sunday with each of them running from 100 minutes to 131 minutes.

Welcoming the participants, Mr Sungsoo said South Korea has a rich culture and that Korean films and movies were among the most sought after in the industry.

Masquerade, the first film screened, revealed an interesting historical perspective of medieval Korea.

It depicted how the previous leaders govern with a set of policies which brought relief to the marginalised and the less privileged.

