Ghana: Assailants Inflict Cutlass Wounds On 2 Students

Takoradi — Two students of St Mary's Boys Senior High School (SHS) at Apowa in the Western Region, sustained cutlass wounds after unknown assailants attacked the school on Saturday night.

The victims, whose identities have been withheld, were currently on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and a source said they were in good condition.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the students sustained the injuries when the assailants attacked dormitories at St Mary's at about 11pm on Saturday.

The chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) for St Mary's Boys, Barima Twum, told journalists that the two victims sustained injuries in the head and were initially rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

He said after receiving treatment, the students were later referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and the police have begun investigations into the matter.

Mr Barima said the Saturday attack by the unknown assailants was not the first of such occurrences, and suspected that the assailants may come from the adjoining communities.

Meanwhile, other sources say the suspects took away a chop box of provisions.