Ghana: Calm Restored to Kasoa After Clash Between Traders, Construction Workers

Calm has been restored at the Kasoa Old Market in the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region, after a clash between workers of the Katsec Construction Company (KCC) and traders.

The confusion, which resulted in bloodshed Saturday morning, followed a decision by traders to prevent workers of the KCC from working on phase two of the Kasoa market redevelopment project.

This comes in the wake of an injunction secured by the Winneba High Court to allow the company demolish old structures at the market and replace them with modern ones.

Many of the affected traders were rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic after they suffered various injuries as a result of the clash.

But, when the Ghanaian Times reporter went to the market around 12pm on Sunday, calm had been restored and traders were busily going about their normal duties.

Several merchandise had been displayed under shades and on pavements and commercial drivers were also spotted loading their vehicles.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, traders expressed worry about the unexpected confusion, which resulted in a bloody clash on Saturday, and hoped that such incidence would not recur.

Mr Adams Nsiah, a secondhand clothing seller, claimed he was assaulted during the clash.

He said, "What happened here on Saturday was very unpleasant. This whole area was chaotic and there was blood. Men were found lying in a pool of blood, and women and children screaming and running for their lives."

Mr Nsiah said that some traders had to abandon their wares for fear of being victimised, and appealed to the authorities to put in place measures to amicably resolve the problems.

Ayishetu Bukari, a foodstuff seller, expressed gratitude to the Kasoa Police for the timely intervention, and asked the KCC to find a better way of addressing the situation than applying force.

She said she was however not aware of an injunction for the demolishing of the area the traders were illegally operating.

Mrs Bukari said, "It is impossible for business to thrive in a chaotic atmosphere, so I am pleading with my colleagues to comply with any directive that will be given to us so that we can transact business peacefully."