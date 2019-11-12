Ghana: Societe Generale Donates Gh¢50,000 Towards Farmer's Day Celebration

Societe Generale Ghana Limited has donated GH¢50,000.00 in support of the 35th National Farmer's Day celebration.

The bank which has been a constant supporter of the yearly celebration presented the cheque through the Deputy Managing Director, Ernest Kuetche.

The National Farmers Day is commemorated each year on the first Friday of December, to honour the country's gallant farmers and fishers.

The event acknowledges the vital role farmers and fishers play in the nation's socio-economic development.

The celebration of this year's National Farmers Day will be held in the Volta Region on the theme "Enhancing small scale agriculture towards agribusiness development"

The first National Farmers Day was celebrated on Friday, December 6, 1985 at Osino in the Eastern Region. Since then, the event has rotated around the 10 regions.

Mr Kuetche in his remarks, said, the gesture showed the bank's commitment to farmers and underscored the need to continue to support such an event since agriculture was the backbone of the economy.

"This donation is a token of our support for the agricultural sector and a demonstration of our commitment to develop and finance agriculture in Ghana."

"As a member of the Societe Generale Group, we believe that through innovative agricultural initiatives and product offerings, agriculture in Africa will be transformed," he added.

He pledged the commitment of his outfit to continue to support the celebration and farmers to secure the country's food security.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture in charge of Horticulture, Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, who received the items and cash, thanked the bank for their contributions, saying "their contribution would help in honouring the gallant farmers who work assiduously to ensure that the country achieved food security.