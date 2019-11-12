Ghana: Kpalikpakpa Festival Ends in Kpalime Duga

The chiefs and people of Kpalime traditional area last Saturday climaxed the 23rd edition of Kpalikpakpa festival in Kpalime Duga.

The celebration was on the theme: "Accelerating development through peace and unity"

Addressing the durbar, Mr John A. Pwamang, the acting Executive Director of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), challenged the chiefs and the people to take environmental issues seriously to help enhance the sector to facilitate national development.

As a sign of EPA's campaign to educate the people of the positive things on environmental issues, Mr Pwamang joined the people to plant more than 100 trees.

According to him, trees were eminent and crucial in curbing the challenges of climate change in the world, and therefore, promised to make Kpalime Duga as one of the cleanest towns in South Dayi.

He, therefore, called on the citizenry to protect the environment and other development agencies to place premium on projects that would positively impact the environment.

Mr Pwamang lauded the chiefs and the people for keeping peace and unity in the area, adding that, without peace their development agenda could not materialise.

The paramount chief of Kpalime traditional area, Togbega Atikpladza Agbi Yao VIII, explained that even though the objective of such celebrations was to raise funds for development, "it is also time to put the past before us and unite towards our goals."

He paid glowing tribute to President Akufo Addo for his numerous social interventions and assured him of their continuous support.

Commenting on the challenges facing the area, the paramount chief noted that several communities were confronted with acute water shortage and appealed to the government to expand and increase the capacity of Ghana Water Company Limited's pumping station at Kpeve to supply potable water to all the communities along the stretch.

On roads, the 14.5 kilometer road that extends to Dzemeni market, the biggest market in the district remains unmotorable and there is an urgent need for its construction.

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Etse Dafeamekpor, noted that the communal spirit that held together "our ancestors and motivated our resolve to protect one another must be inherent in us."