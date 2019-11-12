Tanzania Government Scraps 36 Water Authorities Over Cost

12 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — The government has scrapped 36 water supply and sanitation authorities in Tanzania to same operating costs.

The tasks of the district and township water supply and sanitation institutions will now be merged with those of the regional authorities, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Water, Prof Kitilya Mkumbo, said yesterday.

The change - which will see to some regional water authorities being given more responsibilities - is part of the efforts of cutting expenditure and saving money that would then be used in implementing projects in rural areas, he said.

"In accordance with the mandate that has been given to the minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, and as vested in him by law, he has extended coverage of some authorities. The remaining authorities at regional headquarters will cover districts and towns in their localities," said Prof Mkumbo.

Some of those which will extend their reach include Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa), which will now cover Kibaha, Bagamoyo, Kisarawe and Mkuranga in the Coast Region.

Professor Mkumbo also said 40 other authorities will now operate under the supervision of Rural Water and Sewerage Authority (Ruwasa).

Also Read

Harmonisation pushes up intra-East African Community (EAC) trade over 10pc

Tanzania Government rules out intervention as food prices soar

Huawei's latest technology to bring high-speed internet in Tanzania

"The aim is to reduce operating cost as well as increasing efficiency in ensuring that people have access to water resource," he added.

The water authorities in Tanzania are of different groups. There are those which cover full costs of their respective operation and contribute to investment while others are subsidised with electricity, salaries of permanent staff and investment costs.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.