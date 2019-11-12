Ghana: Hearts Cut Sod for Pobiman Academy on 108th Birthday

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday marked its 108th birthday anniversary with a sod-cutting ceremony of their Pobiman Academy Project.

As it is the practice during anniversary commemorations, the team visited its spiritual home at Swallaba in Accra to pay homage to its founding fathers before proceeding to cut the sod for the construction of the Pobiman Academy.

Founded on November 11, 1911, Hearts turned 108 on Monday.

Turkish construction company, Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Limited, are in charge of the construction of their Pobiman Academy.

They won the contract following thorough due diligence done by the club's Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen and dining hall.

The land for the project was acquired almost a decade ago. However, lack of funds has delayed the start of the construction.

Meanwhile, a "Grand Hearts Gathering" is being put together to crown the club's birthday celebration.

The "Grand Hearts Gathering" is an event being organised by private television firm, OMY TV, in collaboration with the National Chapters Committee to bring together the Phobia family.

The event will take place at the Pavilion 'A' of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre-La on November 16 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm with musicians Wendy Shay, Fameye and Sister Afia, Cryme and others billed to perform on the day.

It is expected to bring together lovers of the Phobians such as government officials, board members, present and old management members, current and old players of the club, the National Chapters from all the regions and other sympathisers of the club.

Hearts have enjoyed tremendous success, becoming one of Ghana's biggest and most successful clubs.

They have won 20 Ghana Premier League titles as well as 10 FA Cup crowns together with the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

They are the only Ghanaian club to have won all of CAF club trophies including the Super Cup in 2001.

In February 2001, CNN rated Hearts as the 8th best football club in the world.