Ghana: Japan Week Celebrated With Judo, Karate Championships

The Japanese Judo, Kendo and Karate Championships came off at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of activities to mark this year's Japan Week celebrations which started last Friday.

The events held on Saturday and Sunday, saw over 100 athletes participating with the distinguished practitioners walking away with medals and trophies.

In the judo championship which was a collaboration between the Ghana Judo Association and the Japan Embassy, Eleazor Dodoo came first in the 82kg with Godwin Galtey and Godwin Dadi walking away with the second and third positions in that order.

Rabbi Pambele won the 73kg event, while Aziz Abusiri and Augustine Suzah came second and third respectively with Evelyn Dzato coming tops in the girls 12 years category. Ophelia Danso and Ramatu Sulley settled for the second and third positions in that order.

In the boys U-12 years event, Alhassan Joseph took the first position, while Clinton Teye and Prince Aware followed with the second and third positions.

The boys U-10 years category was won by Tintom Samaria while Jessy Dankwah and Ivan Based An finished second and third respectively.

Young Yaw Kelvin Boafo won the boys U-8years event. He was followed by Stanley Platter and Gabriel Normishie for the second and third positions.

In the karate-do championship, Edmund Amoako won the seniors male event in a keenly contested fight which saw Awa Jeano coming second while Koussowa Yendi placed third.

The 75 above category was won by Felix Donko while Felix Anan followed with the second position while Olyino Romilth settled for the third position.

In the below 75 category, Emmanuel Adjei came tops with Dickson Akolatse and Kossonwa Yendi finishing second and third in that order.

The female kumite was won by Humu Yusifu with Mariana Maman and Esther Kassala coming second and third in that order.

Adongko Nyaaba dominated the Male kumite while Rasheed Zakaria and Abdul Larbi managed to clinch the second and third positions respectively.

In the 15-17 years boys kumite category, Precious Abalori was the winner and followed by Haruna Bawa and Andy Nutepe for the second and third positions in that order.

The event was graced by the Japan Ambassador to Ghana Mr Tsutomu Himeno who reiterated their commitment to developing martial arts in the country.

He urged the athletes to continue training and be disciplined in order to become the best in their chosen disciplines.

President of the Ghana Judo Federation, Mr Emmanuel Tetteh, said efforts were being made to improve the technical aspects of the game.

"We have realised there is a technical challenge in our national team so early next year, we are going to organise a training programme for all referees," he stated.

He urged all referees to take advantage of the upcoming programme to sharpen their skills and do better with their officiating.