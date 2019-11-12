Ghana: MTN Ghana Launches 'Pick and Pay Later Service'

MTN Ghana in partnership with the Ecobank Ghana and Samsung has launched a product to help customers of the telecommunication company and the bank to purchase Samsung electronic devices on credit.

Under the product dubbed "Own a Galaxy Now Promotion," customers of both MTN and Ecobank can purchase any Samsung smart phones and electronic gadgets and pay within six or 12 months.

In addition, both customers MTN and Ecobank who took part of the promotion and bought any Samsung electronic device would enjoy six-month free data bundle from MTN Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the product in Accra, Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing of MTN Ghana, Naana Amegashie said the product was to help enhance the digital user experience of customers of MTN Ghana.

She explained that for the past two decades, MTN Ghana had been initiating programmes and products to help its customers to own modern electronic devices.

Ms Amegashie indicated that the demand for Samsung smart phones and other electronic devices was growing and the launch of the product was to "create access to customers of MTN Ghana to own original and affordable Samsung products from the manufacturer."

The Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing said any customers of MTN Ghana was eligible for the product and urged them to take advantage of it to own their dream Samsung electronic devices and on credit.

The Regional Head of Consumer Banking for Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, Tara Squire in a speech read on his behalf said the promotion was aimed at supporting customers and Ecobank and MTN to purchase and use Samsung smart phones and other gadgets and pay latter in installments.

"This is one of the numerous ways by which we empower and encourage members of the Ecobank family to own modern device and to embrace technology," he said.

Mr Squire opined that since 1990, Ecobank had been at the forefront of employing technology to bring flexible financial solutions to customers and the entire Ghanaian population.

He said the bank was providing flexible, fast, exciting, convenient and cost-effective consumer credit schemes to suit every pocket.

"It does not matter the size of your salary. Just walk into the nearest MTN shop or any Ecobank bank branch and a Relationship manager or Branch Manager will be ready to assist you. We invite all salaried workers to take advantage of this offer by buying their dream Samsung phones and paying later over 12 months," he said.

The Country Manager of Samsung Ghana, Eugene Narh said his outfit was proud to have been associated with global giants in the telecommunication and banking industries to provide the entire citizenry the opportunity to own Samsung products and pay later.