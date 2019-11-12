Ghana: Footvolley Tourney Held to Mark Hogbetsotso

The Volta Footvolley Association (VFVA) under the auspices of Ghana Footvolley Association (GFVA) has organised the second edition of the Hogbetsotso Footvolley tournament.

The one-day thrilling event, which brought together teams from three regions, took place at the Cocobay Beach Resort in Keta in the Volta Region, early last week.

Two teams each from Accra, Eastern and Volta slotted it out for the silverware.

Aside earmarked to celebrate the Hogbetsotso festival, the event was also to create more awareness of the sport across the nation and also to develop the talents.

At the end of the competition, the defending Volta champions, retained their trophy.

President of the GFVA, Mustafa Mohamed and Felix Apedo, the Volta Regional Coordinator of the sport, were excited about the turn-out, believing that the footvolley has a great future in the country.