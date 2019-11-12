Ghana: Footvolley Tourney Held to Mark Hogbetsotso

12 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Volta Footvolley Association (VFVA) under the auspices of Ghana Footvolley Association (GFVA) has organised the second edition of the Hogbetsotso Footvolley tournament.

The one-day thrilling event, which brought together teams from three regions, took place at the Cocobay Beach Resort in Keta in the Volta Region, early last week.

Two teams each from Accra, Eastern and Volta slotted it out for the silverware.

Aside earmarked to celebrate the Hogbetsotso festival, the event was also to create more awareness of the sport across the nation and also to develop the talents.

At the end of the competition, the defending Volta champions, retained their trophy.

President of the GFVA, Mustafa Mohamed and Felix Apedo, the Volta Regional Coordinator of the sport, were excited about the turn-out, believing that the footvolley has a great future in the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.