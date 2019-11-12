Ghana: Stars Leave for Cape Coast

Ghana's Black Stars will leave early this morning for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to continue preparations ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The Andre Ayew-led side had its first training session yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Thirteen players took part in the opening day exercise with the rest expected to arrive yesternight and today.

On their way to Cape Coast, the Stars will make brief stop-overs at Winneba and Mankessim, where they will interact with fans and distribute paraphernalia to them.

The team will continue its training in Cape Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m today. It is open to the media.

According to the programme, the Stars will have their pre-match press conference at the Cape Coast Stadium by midday to be attended by the Head Coach Kwesi Appiah and the captain of the team, Andre Dede Ayew.

The Stars will then have their official training session from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The first 15 minutes of this session will be open to the media for filming.

On the same day, the South African Head Coach and a player will meet the press at 6:00 p.m. before the team trains at 7:00 p.m. at the Cape Coast Stadium. Again, the first 15 minutes of the South African training session will be open to the media for filming.

The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m on Thursday after which there will be a post-match press conference by both teams.

The match against South Africa is the first for the Stars since losing to Tunisia in the Round of 16 at this year's Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.

Ghana will be hoping to open up their qualifying campaign with a win against the South Africans before travelling to face Sao Tome Principe, four days later.