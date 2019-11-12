Ghana: Greenfield Clinic Supports Beach Soccer

AS part of efforts to support the development of beach soccer in the country, Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic, has announced a sponsorship package which will see the bone specialists provide medical support for the teams.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greenfield, Dr Bright Okoh, the move which was part of their corporate social responsibilities, would provide safety assurance to the players as they engage in the sport.

"We also believe that, talents across the coastal areas of the capital where we operate must be supported and provided with some boost," he stated when the Teshie beach soccer team, winners of the Homowo Cup presented their trophy to him last Friday.

He said the outfit was committed to supporting beach soccer in the country to reach an appreciable height where everyone would be proud of.

"We believe in pushing people to realise their dreams as less has been done to develop other disciplines aside football," he stated.

He said, as part of the package, they would also provide medical advice to the players periodically to ensure they stay healthy and safe to engage in the sport for a long time.

The future of the sport he said, was very bright and urged other corporate bodies to come on board to develop the sport.

Dr Okoh congratulated the team for their efforts and urged them to continue working hard in order to become global champions.

He urged the public to engage in physical activities such as sports in order to stay healthy and be productive in all activities.

General Secretary for Beach Sports Limited, Sackey Narh expressed gratitude to Dr Okoh for coming on board and admitted as one of their sponsors.