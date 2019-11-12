Ghana: Fianoo Breaks Silence ... Urges New FA Boss to Fulfill Promise

Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Newly-elected President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku, has been charged to keep his promise of breathing a new lease of life into Ghana football.

"The nation's game urgently needs a heavy dose of revival and we can only hope that Kurt delivers the goods as expected."

These were the words of chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjo Fianoo, who stunningly did not put forth his candidature for the GFA presidential elections.

He had earlier announced his intention to run for the presidency, and had been tipped by experts as one of the forerunners.

The 'boisterously energetic' Fianoo has been quiet ever since the elections were held. It has been a booming silence.

However, according to the GHALCA boss, he had to "go under the knife" rather unexpectedly during the period of elections - barring him from contention.

"God has his own plans. You can't challenge him. Whatever the case, I thank God for how far he has brought me," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

Mr Fianoo wished the FA president the "finest of luck" - urging him to have a listening ear.

"Whilst wishing Kurt the best, I also pray that he has a listening ear, but a very analytical mind," he added.

Mr Okraku promised to make the nation's football the envy of many across the world.

His recent victory, he says, presents a grand opportunity for his administration to bring together different talents in the industry and to ensure Ghana football takes its rightful place in continental and world football.

