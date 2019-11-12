Somalia: Al-Shabaab Targets AU Troops' Convoy With IED Blast in Somalia

12 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports from the Lower Shabelle in southern Somalia indicate that Somali government forces are conducting operations in many parts of the region on Tuesday morning.

The operation came after Al-Shabaab targeted AMISOM convoy with IED blast in Muuri area of Lower Shabelle region on Monday night, according to the residents

The explosion has led to a direct confrontation between the AU troops and Al-Shabaab militants, though the casualties were not confirmed.

Al-Shabaab, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said the bomb explosion damaged one of AMISOM's armored vehicles.

The situation is currently tense and military activities are being felt in some areas of Lower Shabelle in southwest Somalia.

