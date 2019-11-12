South Africa: Truck Driver Burnt Beyond Recognition in Horror Western Cape Crash

12 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A truck driver burnt beyond recognition on Tuesday following a head on collision between two trucks on the R60, about 10km outside Swellendam, Western Cape traffic services have confirmed.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the truck driver's vehicle had also completely burnt out following the "gruesome" crash.

The driver of the second truck escaped without serious injury, Africa added.

Authorities are at the scene.

"The R60 is closed in both directions. Officers are redirecting traffic from Ashton side via Drew on the R317 through Stormsvlei to the N2," Africa said.

"From Swellendam they are redirecting traffic - light motor vehicles only - just before the crash scene via Leeurivier back onto the R60."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

