South Africa: Small Business Focuses On Economic Growth

12 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector has convened at a forum in Johannesburg in an effort to rekindle economic activity and restore investor confidence in the African continent.

Sector representatives are attending the Africa SME Champions Forum, which is aimed at building the capacity of SMEs by preparing them for financing, and exposing them to key financial institutions and funding partners.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set an ambitious investment target to raise R1.2 trillion in new foreign and domestic direct investments over the next five years.

As a result, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) has geared up support for SMEs through strategic partnerships such as the Africa SME Champions Forum.

The forum brings together SMEs from 20 African countries and key speakers from across the continent, with a rich programme built around high-level interactive sessions, roundtables, thematic master classes and sectoral sessions on business opportunities in Africa.

SMEs are largely billed as capable of transforming the African landscape through innovation. As such, a gala dinner will be hosted during the forum and the most innovative SME will be awarded US $10 000.

Now in its sixth year in succession, the Africa SME Champions Forum is set to run from Tuesday until Wednesday, 13 November.

The two-day programme runs on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2019 and brings together Africa's best high growth SMEs, large corporations, key financial institutions, experts in business development for SMEs and policymakers.

SMEs account for 33% of the African continent's gross domestic product (GDP) and contribute over 45% towards employment (employing approximately 70% of the rural population).

Regardless of this, only 20% have access to credit, which inhibits their potential for growth.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.