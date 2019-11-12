Zambia/Nigeria: Okechukwu, Awoniyi Give Olympic Eagles Boost for Zambia

11 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The arrival in camp of U-23 Eagles captain, Azubuike Okechukwu and striker Taiwo Awoniyi has given the team a big boost ahead of today's make- or mar U-23 AFCON battle against Zambia.

Having lost their opening match of the Championship to Cote d'Ivoire, the Eagles must win against Zambia to stay in contention for a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

Reacting to the arrival of the players, Head Coach of the team, Imama Amapakbo said

"I am happy we now have Awoniyi and our captain, Azubuike.

"They are integral to the team and were influential in our qualifying matches. We will throw everything into the game against Zambia because we have left ourselves no choice at this point.

"I believe we have the team to not only overcome Zambia but go all the way in the tournament.

We stumbled against the Ivorians but we have learnt from that and we now look forward to rescuing our campaign against the Zambians and South Africans."

Only the top three finishers at the U23 AFCON will qualify to fly Africa's flag at the Men's Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo, Japan next year.

