Kenya: KCAA Grounds Silverstone Air's Dash 8 Fleet for 7 Days Over Midair Mishaps

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has ordered the provisional grounding of Silverstone Air's Dash 8 fleet pending a probe into incidents involving the aircraft.

The safety of the low-cost domestic carrier was called into question following two recent incidents; the latest involving its flight from Lodwar which lost its rear wheel after takeoff on October 28.

The plane made an emergency landing at in Eldoret's Moi International Airport.

In another incident, a Silverstone-operated aircraft crashed outside Nairobi's Wilson Airport shortly after takeoff.

KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe told National Assembly Transport committee on Tuesday the agency is keen to establish circumstances which led to the October 28 incident.