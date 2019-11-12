Namibia/Chad: Warriors Prepare for Chad

11 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

Brave Warriors interim head coach Bobby Samaria has named a strong squad to prepare for Wednesday's visit of Chad and Sunday's trip to Guinea in 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification action.

The team sees the return of flying fullback Riaan !Hanamub and Blackburn defender Ryan Nyambe since the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, while the versatile Zambian-based Benyamen Nenkavu earns a recall.

Samaria also included several of the action starved fringe home-based players who lost 2-0 to Zambia in the annual Dr Hage Geingob Cup on Saturday.

However, he is expected to lean heavily toward the foreign legion for the next two matches as he looks to make a positive start to Afcon qualification.

In form forward Peter Shalulile is expected to spearhead the front line, ably supported by the creative talents of Deon Hotto and Petrus Shitembi from midfield.

At the back, Samaria is spoiled for riches with Denzil Haoseb, Chris Katjiukua Teberius Lombard all fit a raring to go.

In the squad are:

Goalkeepers - Ratanda Mbazuvara, Edward Maova, Loydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries;

Defenders - Chris Katjiukua, Teberius Lombard, Ryan Nyambe, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Emilio Martin, Riaan !Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Approcius Petrus;

Midfielders - Petrus Shitembi, Wangu Gome, Benyamen Nenkavu, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Marcell Papama, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Llewelyn Stanley;

Forwards - Peter Shalilule, Elmo Kambindu, Benson Shilongo, Joslin Kamatuka, Panduleni Nekundi, Isaskar Gurirab.

