South Africa: Three Seriously Injured in Collision

Roodepoort — Three people have been seriously injured in a vehicle collision at the intersection of Hendrik Potgieter and Ontdekkers roads in Roodepoort this morning.

ER24 paramedics were on scene at 10:15 to find all three people still seated in their vehicles. The driver of one of the light motor vehicles, a man in his 30s, was found to have suffered serious injuries and treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before being transported to a private hospital for further care. The driver and passenger from the other vehicle, a 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were also seriously injured in the incident and also treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before being taken to a private hospital in Krugersdorp.

The cause of the incident is unknown to ER24.