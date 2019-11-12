Cameroon: Bilateral, Security Cooperation - Visiting Czech Delegation Exchanges With Authorities

They were accorded two separate audiences at the Ministries of External Relations and Defence within the framework of strengthening cooperation ties.

A visiting delegation from the Czech Republic in Cameroon to further deepen cooperation ties between both countries has met with authorities. The ten-member delegation led by the Secretary of State at the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Miloslav Stasek and accompanied by the Czech Ambassador to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, Marek Skolil, were received at the Ministry of External Relations and the Ministry of Defense on November 11, 2019. At the Ministry of External Relations, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu held talks with the Czech delegation on mutual collaboration in several domains. "We will like to encourage political dialogue between both countries and organise several visits at the level of Ministers and other State personalities. We discussed several economic issues because am accompanied by a business delegation. We equally talked about the possibilities of starting cooperation in the field of agriculture and the protection of the environment," Miloslav Stasek told reporters after the audience. Going by the Czech Secretary of State, the visiting delegation which is the biggest Czech trade mission in recent times to Cameroon, discussed projects in the health sector, energy and security collaboration. With the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, the delegation discussed security-related issues. "The African continent is very promising for security though facing some challenges at the moment," Miloslav Stasek said adding that they are open to receive and train Cameroonian soldiers in military academies in their country. They presented their military expertise and technology to the Minister, expressing their readiness to help Cameroon in the fight against insecurity in the country, sub region and continent. "I will like to assure you Mr Minister that your fight is our fight. We are on the same boat for peace and security," the Czech Secretary of State assured.