South Africa: One Killed, One Injured in Collision On N1

12 November 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Edenburg — A woman has been killed and a man sustained moderate injuries following a collision between a bakkie and a truck on the N1 South about 20kms outside of Edenburg in the Free State this morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 09H00, they found the provincial EMS already in attendance and treating the injured man. Paramedics also found a woman who was lying in the veld roughly 10m from the bakkie. Unfortunately, she had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The provincial EMS transported the injured man to the hospital for further medical care. The truck driver sustained no injuries.

Shortly after ER24 left the scene a secondary collision ensued. Upon arriving back at the scene at approximately 10H00, two people had sustained minor injuries but refused transportation to the hospital.

Police were on the scene for further investigations.

