South Africa: A 'Brown Revolution' Can Secure Our Water Future

12 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jay Bhagwan

More radical and disruptive interventions are required. Behaviour change in water usage and new non-sewered sanitation (or off grid sanitation) are required to 'future proof our water security'.

As South Africa and the government, we live through a water crisis daily and one which we have managed to date. Changing climate and new extreme weather events, together with growing population and poor water use behaviour, puts greater pressure on our water management and security.

There are many new solutions such as harvesting, reuse, reducing leaks etc to alleviate this challenge. However, more radical and disruptive interventions are required - these being behaviour change in water usage and new non-sewered sanitation (or off grid sanitation). These kinds of interventions are required to "future proof our water security".

With current conventional sanitation and sewerage systems associated with the flush, we are using anywhere between 30 to 60% of all household water consumption. This practice of moving large amounts of human waste using fresh treated water puts pressure on an already constrained water resource environment.

Not only does it become unsustainable, but it contributes to water quality challenges through the introduction of new pollutants. At present many parts of the country are experiencing...

