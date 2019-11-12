South Africa: Boks' Welsh Wizard Laid a Foundation for RWC Glory

12 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Springbok training sessions at Rugby World Cup 2019 were impressively structured and formatted. But often it wasn't Rassie Erasmus conducting the sessions, but the Boks' man in the shadows, Aled Walters.

Welshman Aled Walters, who is the Springboks' Head of Athletic Performance, generally runs training sessions. As the person in charge of the players' conditioning, training had to be structured to meet the team's fitness objectives first, while encompassing their game specific needs. Walters is a crucial bridge between marrying these two vital components of success.

Erasmus' game plan, which was based heavily on territory and set pieces, required athletes to be able to perform in certain ways. The wings had to be able to do repeat sprinting sessions, chasing kicks, while the forwards not only needed power, but agility to defend for long periods. Making tackles, getting back on their feet quickly and repeating the process over 80 minutes required less bulk but more aerobic capacity.

In the final, the Boks defended over 25 phases of England pressure on their goal line, without being fatigued to the point of conceding a try because someone wasn't where he needed to be in the defensive line.

That passage of play, which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.