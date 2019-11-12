Rwanda/Mozambique: Mashami Eyes Positive Start Against Mozambique

Thursday

Mozambique Vs Rwanda

Sunday

Rwanda Vs Cameroon

AMAVUBI head coach Vincent Mashami believes Rwanda can register a positive result against Mozambique as they seek a strong start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Amavubi take on Mozambique in the first leg on November 14 in Maputo.

The national side arrived in the Mozambican capital, Maputo, on Monday with Mashami confident of snatching an away win.

"We have a positive team spirit and are focused on securing a good result against Mozambique. It will not be easy but the team has picked up the rhythm and I hope we will maintain the strong momentum we have had in this qualification round," Mashami said.

Mashami dropped four players including APR duo Djabel Manishmwe and Danny Usengimana, Ally Niyonzima who plays in Oman, and Police goalie Emmanuel Gahungu Habarurema.

After Thursday's game, Amavubi will immediately turn focus to the second qualifier against Cameroon due on November 17 at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Amavubi will holding training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 2021 qualifiers which will be held in Cameroon and Rwanda is placed in the same group with Cameroon, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

After the first and second games in the groups, the third and fourth are slated for August 31 and September 8, 2020.

The fifth match round will be staged on October 2-13, while the final round is scheduled for November 9-17. Rwanda has not taken part in the continent's biggest football showpiece since its debut in 2004 in Tunisia.

Cameroon, the 2017 African champions, have not hosted AFCON finals since 1972.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa