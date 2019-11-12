Rwanda: Public Schools to Get Science Kit

Rwanda Education Board (REB) will next year start distributing mobile laboratory tools to primary and secondary school.

At least 530 mobile labs will be provided to primary schools while 322 will be going to secondary schools.

Each kit is worth around Rwf3 million.

The science kits include movable lab tools such as microscopes and tables.

In secondary schools, they will be used in the teaching of subjects like Physics, Biology and Chemistry while for primary schools they are designed to encourage pupils to pursue science subjects.

The project will support government schools that face shortage of laboratory infrastructure and increase learners' competency through practical learning process, according to REB.

The initiative will benefit primary schools and schools under nine- and twelve-year of basic education systems.

"At least one school in every sector across the country will be given the kit," said Joan Murungi, the Head of Curriculum, Teaching and Learning Resources Department at REB.

"With that, even students from neighbouring schools might be able to visit and study from the school. We target basic education schools because not much has been done before about those schools."

She added that: "We also want to develop a science mindset from a lower age."

In line with the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC), the science kits will enable teachers and learners to experiment with real tools, thus discouraging abstract teaching, Dr. Irénée Ndayambaje, the Director-General of REB, said.

The distribution of the kits will also be backed by training of teachers to help them upgrade their skills.

REB says that the project, which is fully funded by the Government, is still in its pilot phase.

"Hopefully, other players in the education sector will jump in in the future," said Ndayambaje.

