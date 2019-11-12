Rwanda: Reg Turn Attention to Agaciro Tourney

12 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

After missing this year's Legacy Tournament trophy, Rwanda Energy Group Basketball Club coach Henry Mwinuka has shifted focus to the forthcoming Agaciro Basketball Tournament scheduled on November 15-16 at Kigali Arena.

REG lost 68-59 to rivals Patriots who retained the Legacy Tournament title. Following the setback, Mwinuka will be seeking to win a first trophy with new club REG.

"On Saturday we lost the final game against the Patriots but it was a good experience and we will correct that and come back stronger. Our target is to win the tournament," Mwinuka said

Meanwhile, from December, 17-22, Rwanda will host the 2nd round of B.A.L, Basketball African League.

Patriots of Rwanda are placed in Group H alongside City Oilers (Uganda), Ferroviario de Maputo (Mozambique), GNBC (Madagascar), Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya), UNZA Pacers (Zambia)and other two teams JKT (Tanzania) and Cobra (South Sudan) who have received the Wild Card.

The eight teams of each group will be divided into two pools of four teams each. And each team will take on three opponents in a round-robin system.

Eventually, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals, where the teams that finish in the first three places qualify for the Basketball African League regular season in March 2020.

Copyright © 2019 The New Times.

