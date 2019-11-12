South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Water Shortage Becomes Crisis As Second-Largest Dam Is Close to Running Dry

11 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Nelson Mandela Bay metro is edging closer to being the first SA city to run out of water after the metro's second biggest supply dam has fallen to levels that can no longer be accessed by intake pumps. The municipality announced over the weekend it will now have to divide the available water equally but was silent about more than 6,000 water leaks that have yet to be fixed.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has warned that it can no longer extract water from its second-largest dam as levels have fallen below the lowest intake point - leaving the municipality unable to supply 35 million litres of water to the city and the surrounding seaside towns of Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Humansdorp.

The Impofu Dam near Humansdorp is only 16% full, according to the latest dam levels issued by the Department of Environmental Affairs. In a late-night press release issued over the weekend, the municipality asked the public to reduce their consumption to an absolute minimum.

But, according to statistics kept by the municipality, there are about 6,000 water leaks that need attention with another 173 reported on Monday.

"Due to the ongoing drought conditions (lower than the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

