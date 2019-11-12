South Africa: Tax Inspectors Without Borders Saves Millions

11 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Emerging economies lose billions in revenue each year to tax avoidance, and these lost resources prevent millions of people from getting an education, accessing healthcare, or simply being able to survive.

A joint initiative between the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has helped retrieve lost income by helping countries to close tax loopholes, improve transparency, and most critically, reduce tax avoidance by multinational enterprises.

It is paying off.

The OECD and UNDP programme called Tax Inspectors without Borders (TIWB) has been such a success that it has spurred interest in expanding it into other areas including tax crime investigations, joint audits, automatic exchange of information, tax treaty negotiations and dispute resolution.

Pilot programmes are already underway in some of these areas, according to the OECD TIWB Annual Report 2018/19 that was released at the end of September.

TIWB efforts have added nearly $500-million in revenue to the fiscal wallets of developing countries up to April 2019, following its launch in July 2015.

Among the partner, administrations are those engaged in South-South co-operation -- India, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa. TIWB programmes are also supported by a UNDP roster of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.