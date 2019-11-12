Tanzania: FIFA Bans Malinzi for Embezzlement, Forgery

12 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

FIFA has banned the Tanzania Football Federation(TFF) President Jamal Malinzi for 10 years for mismanaging "a significant amount" of money from the governing body.

FIFA says former Tanzanian soccer federation president received $528,000 over four years to repay alleged loans he made that "lack proper justification or explanation."

Malinzi also received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania's under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017.

FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee - allocating project funds worldwide - and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money. Malinzi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($503,000).

