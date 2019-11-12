Tanzania: Goods, Services Imports Up

12 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

IMPORTS of goods and services increased to 25.07tri/- (10,901.4 million US dollars) in the year ending September from 23.36tri/- (10,158.4 million US dollars) in the corresponding period 2018, largely driven by capital and intermediate goods, particularly oil.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for October shows that capital goods imports mostly for infrastructure projects grew by 21.6 per cent to 8.83tri/- (3,840.5 million US dollars) which is 43.1 per cent of goods import.

Some of the infrastructure projects that the government is implementing are namely the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the 2115 megawatts Nyerere Hydropower project, bridges, flyovers and roads. Oil imports rose by 15.8 per cent to 4.96tri/- (2,158.3 million US dollars) and accounted for 22.5 per cent of goods import. The increase was associated with usage of oil for the ongoing infrastructure projects.

Services payments fell by 10.1 per cent to 4.57tri/- (1,987.9 million US dollars) in the year to September, mainly on account of a decline in travel payments.

Foreign payments for transport services, particularly freight, increased by 18.8 per cent to 2.26tri/- (986.2 million US dollars) in line with the increase in goods import.

Furthermore, the primary income account, which comprises income from capital related transactions and compensation of employees, recorded a deficit of 808.3 million US dollars in the year ending September from 871.2 million US dollars.

This was on account of increase in interest receipts from overseas investments and compensation to employees working abroad, coupled with a decline in interest payment.

The balance in secondary income account that captures unilateral current transfers was a surplus of 381.9 million US dollars, lower than 436.1 million US dollars in the year ending September last year, on account of a decline in official current transfers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Company
Business
East Africa
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.