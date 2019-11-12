Tanzania: 20-Year Bond Fetches Over 300bn/

12 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government retained 168.29bn/- as successful amount fetched through the 20 years treasury bonds auctioned by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in Dar es Salaam last week.

The long term debt instrument, however, attracted bids worth 307.98bn/- as total amount tendered against 117bn/- sought to be raised.

The oversubscription of the bond instrument is an indication of high liquidity level among investors of the 20 year government note.

This is the fifth 20-year debt instrument to be auctioned this year and the seventh since when it was introduced in the market few years ago. High appetite continued to characterise all the sessions ending up oversubscribed.

Some of the corporate investors are pension funds, insurance companies, commercial banks and some microfinance institutions.

In the debt instrument, retail investors are among the key investors. The BoT said recently that stable exchange and inflation rates are among the major factors that make the 20 years treasury bonds to be attractive to investors.

The government raises funds through the 20 years Treasury bonds and other debt instrument to finance the long term projects that will start generating income before the instrument matures.

Some of the long term infrastructural projects that benefit from the funds include hydropower, roads, railways, bridges, ports, airports as well as social services like hospitals and schools.

The implementation of the projects would stimulate business growth, contribute to improved living standards and the government collects more revenue.

The 17.02 per cent coupon rate was offered in the 20-year instrument held on Wednesday slightly down compared to 17.27 per cent of the session held in September.

The weighted average yield to maturity declined slightly to 17.08 per cent compared to 17.34 per cent of the previous session that took place in September.

The number of bids received during the session were 409 and 259 emerged to be successful bids.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Stock Markets
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.