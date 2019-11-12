Tanzania: Aviation Sector Up..up..up!

TANZANIA'S aviation sector is set for major lucrative business as more Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreements (BASA) will be signed and a five star hotel built around Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Local flight operators are set to benefit from huge market opportunities in international flights as Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) are seeking to sign more Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreements (BASA).

The authority stated yesterday that it expected to complete signing seven agreements this year in the Kingdom of Jordan.

The authority's Director- General, Hamza Johari, further noted that 13 more agreements, which were recently discussed in Bahamas, are at advanced stages for signing.

The agreements mean that Tanzania airlines can introduce flights to and from those countries, and companies in those countries can bring their planes to Tanzania.

"These agreements will expand the market in air transport between Tanzania and other countries.

As the authority, we are entrusted to look for markets and it's upon operators to exploit those opportunities by introducing flights to those countries," Mr Johari said.

He was speaking in Dar es Salaam at a press conference organised by the Tanzania Information Services.

It aimed at highlighting achievements made during four years of President John Magufuli's leadership.

Mr Johari stated that in the past four years, the authority managed to sign a total of 12 agreements.

Outlining the achievements, he said the authority's capacity to regulate the air transport sector had increased from 37.8 per cent in 2015/2016 to 64 per cent in 2016/2017.

The capacity of the regulator is assessed by looking at its regulation systems, laws and procedures. "Our target is to reach 90 per cent capacity by 2021," Mr Johari said.

Purchasing of four surveillance radars, worth 67.4bn/-, was another milestone in the aviation sector during the four years of the fifth phase government.

The installation of two radars for Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro airport each was completed and President Magufuli launched them in last September.

According to TCAA's director general, the installation of two others for Mwanza and Songwe airport were still ongoing.

The installation works at Mwanza Airport are completed by 92 per cent and set for launching next month while that of Songwe will be launched in January next year.

"We have installed these radars because airspace means money.

With these radars, we will increase revenue collection," he said. However, the revenues have been on an upward trend during the past four years.

Statistics indicate that in 2015/16, the TAA collected 44.7bn/-, but the revenues increased year after year to 73bn/- in 2018/19.

"With the purchased radars, we are projecting to collect 80.2bn/- during this financial year," Mr Johari stated.

In another development, procedures are underway to erect a four-star hotel near the new terminal 3 of the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to support the facility in offering more services of international standards.

The multi-billion structure will sit on the 25,000 square metres of land located near the terminal, which is designated for international arrivals and departures.

The Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA) is now doing paperwork, as the initial stage of the envisaged eight-storey hotel to cost about 100bn/-.

The TAA's Manager for Planning and Statistics, Ms Asteria Mushi, said the project, which is expected to start early in 2022, would be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) into which investors would be invited to venture.

"We have started preparing documents for the project implementation... this is part of efforts to bring more services in supporting terminal 3," Ms Mushi said yesterday when the TAA held a meeting with journalists in Dar es Salaam as part of a programme for government institutions to brief the public on the achievements they had recorded during four years of President John Magufuli's leadership.

So far, the TAA has completed preparing the concept note and done the feasibility study.

Highlighting on the timeframe of the project, she said next year the authority may announce the tender for welcoming interested investors. The authority looks forward to finalising tender processes and sign contracts with the successful bidder in 2021.

"We are expecting that early in 2022, the project would kick off, and the time to complete the project would be determined between the contractor and the investor," she said.

The completion of the fourstar hotel would relieve international passengers from travelling to the city centre to seek accommodation.

Terminal 3 has capacity of handling six million passengers annually, thus bringing to 8 million, the total number of passengers that the JNIA will be handling per year since the Terminal 1 and 2 can handle about 2 million passengers.

When inaugurating the terminal, President Magufuli stated that the completion of construction of the facility was a result of his government's discipline and proper management of public funds.

Eng Mbila Mdemu, Director of Engineering and Technical Services, at the TAA, noted that during four years of President Magufuli's leadership, the authority witnessed the construction of five new airports, namely Songwe, Mpanda, Lindi, Shinyanga and Chato.