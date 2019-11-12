Tanzania: PS Issues Ultimatum to Institutions On E-Procurement

12 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Mr Doto James has directed the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to ensure that all public procuring institutions are joining in the online base procurement system by December this year.

Mr James said in Dar es salaam yesterday that there were no any scapegoat for the remaining institutions to join the online system dubbed Tanzania National Online e-procurement System (TANeP) for advertising and processing procurement bids among the public institutions as it was already tested and proved to be of numerous benefit to all involved parties and was to cut costs of nearly 36bn/-.

"I have been told that so far, a total of 418 public procurement institutions have joined TANeP electronic procurement system under PPRA.

This is equivalent to 77.4 per cent of the 540 institutions. I want to make it clear that no institution will be allowed to use manual system as per January next year," he emphasized.

Doto said that TANeP procurement system was set to benefit all bidders by ensuring equality and reducing costs as no one was forced to move from a region to another to present tender documents and it will eliminate tediousness of paper work and eliminate corruptive actions and allegations.

Other benefits of the electronic system include putting fair competitive environment among bidders and openness, save time, reduce procurement transaction costs and increase accountability among the procuring institutions.

For his side, the Chief Executive Officer PPRA Engineer Leonard Kapongo said that his authority had set a training camp in Arusha Region where it offers a tailor made training among ICT and procuring officers and that it had set a 24 hours phone service to help those who might land at any difficulty in accessing the online tendering system.

