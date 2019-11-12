Tanzania: Doctor's Sudden Death Triggers Sorrow

12 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

HUNDREDS of Kagera residents led by Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco Gaguti are mourning the sudden death of the Kagera Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Marco Mbata, who died yesterday morning while attending medical treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Gaguti told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview that he had received the news with great shock. "This is a big loss not only to Kagera residents but the whole nation.

Dr Mbata was a committed leader who worked tirelessly to serve people. We shall miss him very much," he said.

According to Mr Gaguti, Dr Mbata left Bukoba about four days for Dar es Salaam on official duties and he was not complaining of any disease.

"I talked to him on Friday morning. He sounded okay, but on Saturday morning he was rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital where he underwent a minor operation before meeting his untimely death.

More details will be released later," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.