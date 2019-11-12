Tanzania: Doctor's Sudden Death Triggers Sorrow

HUNDREDS of Kagera residents led by Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco Gaguti are mourning the sudden death of the Kagera Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Marco Mbata, who died yesterday morning while attending medical treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Gaguti told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview that he had received the news with great shock. "This is a big loss not only to Kagera residents but the whole nation.

Dr Mbata was a committed leader who worked tirelessly to serve people. We shall miss him very much," he said.

According to Mr Gaguti, Dr Mbata left Bukoba about four days for Dar es Salaam on official duties and he was not complaining of any disease.

"I talked to him on Friday morning. He sounded okay, but on Saturday morning he was rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital where he underwent a minor operation before meeting his untimely death.

More details will be released later," he said.