Tanzania: Govt Disbands 36 Water Authorities

THE government has disbanded 36 Water Supply and Sanitation Authorities and simultaneously extended areas of service provision in authorities that have been retained, in order to reduce operational and management costs.

Speaking at a media briefing session here yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, said that under the Water Supply and Sanitation Act, the Minister of Water, Professor Makame Mbarawa, disbanded the 36 authorities while introducing new efficient ones as he equally extended their areas of service delivery.

He named the authorities that had been axed as Usariver, Monduli Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (WSSA), Longido WSSA, Chamwino WSSA, Kongwa WSSA, Same WSSA, Mwanga WSSA, Gallapo WSSA, Dareda WSSA, Basnet WSSA and Magugu WSSA.

Others are Mikumi, Kyela, Kasumulu, Kilosa, Nanyamba, Mangaka, Magu, Nansio, Ngudu, Kibaha, Kisarawe, Mkuranga, Bagamoyo, Iselamgazi, Tinde, Didia, Lalago, Singamwalugesha, Malampaka, Isikizya, Sikonge, Urambo, Muheza and Pangani.

"There will be 25 Water Supply and Sanitation Authorities at every headquarters of every region, and apart from offering services in the areas within the headquarters of the region, some of them will have to serve more areas within the region which were initially being served by municipal or town councils within their localities," he said.

The PS said some of the authorities had been merged with others from different districts in order to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.

For example, Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA), which was previously supplying water only to Dar es Salaam City Council and its municipalities as well as Kibaha and Bagamoyo districts, will now extend its services to Mkuranga and Kisarawe districts.

Similarly, Arusha Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (AUWSA) which initially served Arusha City Council, will now extend its tentacles to Longido, Ngaramtoni, Monduli and Usa River.

Other authorities that will broaden services include Dodoma Water and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA) which will also serve Bahi, Kongwa and Chamwino, as well as Mwanza Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MWAUWASA) which will extend services to Nagu, Nansio and Ngudu.

According to Prof Mkumbo, other authorities whose responsibilities had been extended are the ones in Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Mbeya, Morogoro, Mtwara, Shinyanga, Tabora and Tanga.

According to Prof Mkumbo, some town councils will be served by managers of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in order to reduce operational costs.

Asked if the government had enough budget to support the regional water bodies whose responsibilities had been extended, Prof Mkumbo said: "We will only give the authorities initial capital to help them procure important equipment but later they operate independently themselves because they are making business even as they continue to offer water services to our people."