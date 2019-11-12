Tanzania: Ethanol Stoves to Reduce Carbon Emissions, Deforestation

12 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Fatma Abdu

THE United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO in collaboration with Consumers Choice Limited and Ilala District, have launched a campaign to sensitise public on the importance of using ethanol stoves that will support the national efforts to reduce deforestation in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Ilala District Commissioner, the Acting District Administrative Secretary Ms Christina Kalekezi said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the main aim is to promote bioethanol as an alternative clean cooking fuel.

"Ilala district authority has appreciation for the efforts of introducing this project to benefit the residents of Ilala and other parts in the region.

The project could go a long way in enabling residents of Dar es Salaam to switch from dependence on charcoal and wood fuel to cleaner alternative such as the ethanol based cooking technology," Ms Kalekezi said.

The UNIDO representative Mr Stephen Kargbo said that the project will not only create employment through the local assembly of ethanol stoves but will also have a positive impact on the health of women and children in household.

According to him, switching to the ethanol cook stoves technology helps many Dar es Salaam residents to reduce deforestation and environment pollution.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Environment
East Africa
Climate
Sustainable Development
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.