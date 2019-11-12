Tanzania: Ethanol Stoves to Reduce Carbon Emissions, Deforestation

THE United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO in collaboration with Consumers Choice Limited and Ilala District, have launched a campaign to sensitise public on the importance of using ethanol stoves that will support the national efforts to reduce deforestation in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Ilala District Commissioner, the Acting District Administrative Secretary Ms Christina Kalekezi said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the main aim is to promote bioethanol as an alternative clean cooking fuel.

"Ilala district authority has appreciation for the efforts of introducing this project to benefit the residents of Ilala and other parts in the region.

The project could go a long way in enabling residents of Dar es Salaam to switch from dependence on charcoal and wood fuel to cleaner alternative such as the ethanol based cooking technology," Ms Kalekezi said.

The UNIDO representative Mr Stephen Kargbo said that the project will not only create employment through the local assembly of ethanol stoves but will also have a positive impact on the health of women and children in household.

According to him, switching to the ethanol cook stoves technology helps many Dar es Salaam residents to reduce deforestation and environment pollution.