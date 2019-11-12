East Africa: Isles Diplomatic Golf Heads for EAC Status

MEMBERS of the community have been urged to engage people with disabilities including children and youths in social issues including sports without discrimination.

The plea was made over the weekend by the Kilimanjaro Regional Secretary of the Women Wing (UWT) of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Mary Sule, while receiving food donations that was used by participants of this year's Sports Bonanza for Children living with Disabilities in Kilimanjaro region.

Sule received the donation on behalf of Member of Parliament (Special Seats Representing Universities) Esther Mmasy, Executive Director and Founder of the Unilife Campus Programme, which coordinated the Bonanza in collaboration with the Kilimanjaro based Non- Governmental Organisation, Kilimanjaro Disability Hope Organisation.

"People with disabilities are part of us and they also have different social needs which include sports which they have to participate in one way or another as far as their physical circumstances are concerned," she said.

She said that their physical natures should not be an excuse to exclude them from social issues such as sports, due to the fact that they are also human beings just as their peers who are normal physically.

"It is due to this fact that I take this opportunity to congratulate you members of the Kilimanjaro Region's Sikh Community for recognising this fact which led you to contribute for the Bonanza, a move which goes to show that you recognise the importance of people living with disabilities to participate in sports," she noted.