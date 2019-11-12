South Africa: Illicit Mining Task Team Arrests More Suspects

12 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Illicit Mining Task Team consisting of various police units and security companies arrested four more suspects on Monday, 11 November 2019 for illegal mining, possession of explosives and explosive devices, possession of gold bearing material, trespassing and possession of dagga. The arrest brings to six, a number of suspects arrested within hours in the same area for illicit mining.

The suspects were arrested at Vaal Reefs 23 Shaft, near Orkney, after a follow up was made on information received. During the operation, 33 detonator cords, 6 fuse detonators, 9 stope fuse detonators, 35kg of mercury, dagga, 1600 torch batteries, 16 cell phones, two watches, tobacco and 28 packets of cigarettes were seized. As part of the operation, suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate' Court soon.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

