South Africa: Police Recover Two Firearms and Explosives Following Fatal Shooting of Most Wanted Suspected Serial Murderer

In dealing decisively with illicit mining, an integrated intelligence-driven operation on Monday, 11 November 2019 in Roodepoort led police to a hostel at Durban Deep where police were to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with multiple murders. On arrival at the scene, it is alleged that a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police, and one suspect was fatally wounded. A second suspect was injured and taken to hospital, while the third suspect was taken into custody.

Police recovered on the scene two unlicensed firearms with ammunition. Further investigations led police to another room at Durban Deep Hostel where police seized explosives and four (4) firearm holsters.

During Gauteng Provincial Commissioner's engagement with the community of Roodepoort in October 2019, the community had raised complaints of being terrorised by the deceased, and according to the community, the deceased was behind some incidents of rape, armed robberies, murders, and other serious and violent crimes in the area. The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, immediately sanctioned an urgent investigation into these allegations by the community and assigned a team of seasoned investigators under the leadership of the District Commissioner of the West Rand, Major General P Kekana. The team made a breakthrough on Monday (11 November 2019) when the intelligence-led operation resulted in the suspects being located and arrested.

While their identities cannot be divulged at this stage, the three suspects including the deceased have to this end been confirmed as Lesotho nationals who have been staying in the country illegally. Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the suspects as well as the recovered firearms could be linked to other serious and violent crimes beyond those eight (8) cases that are already with the police. The cases currently being investigated by the police relate to several incidents of murder committed in Matholesville, Durban-Deep, Brammfisherville, Roodepoort and surrounding areas.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrest and commended the team members who have been working tirelessly since the instruction by the Provincial Commissioner to make sure that the suspects are found.

"This success yet again highlights the valuable role the community can play in the fight against crime. This breakthrough comes as a result of information received from the community of Roodepoort. Ours as the police is now to ensure that the ongoing investigations lead to successful convictions, ultimately making sure that our communities feel safe again in their respective neighbourhoods," said the Provincial Commissioner.