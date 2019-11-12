South Africa: MEC Motlalepula Rosho Tables 2019/20 Provincial Mid-Term Adjustment Budget, 19 Nov

press release

In compliance with Section 31 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Act no 1 of 1999 as amended, the MEC for Finance, Ms. Motlalepula Rosho, will table the 2019/20 Provincial Adjustment Budget. This is subsequent to the tabling of the Mid Term Budget Policy Statement by the Minister for Finance, Mr. Tito Mboweni on the 30th October 2019.

In preparation for the tabling, the MEC for Finance led the Provincial Mid-Term Expenditure Committee (PMTEC) meetings between Provincial Treasury and all departments and their entities to assess their spending pattern and challenges thereof in the first six months of the current financial year.

"The policy of No Business case, No Plan, No Budget will be implemented to ensure efficiency. The implementation of the adjustments budget will improve service delivery and stimulate our economy to grow and create much needed jobs," says Rosho. She added that the adjustment budget will consider sluggish economic growth, youth unemployment and the resultant poverty.

An adjustment budget of a province provides amongst others for the appropriation of funds which have become available to the province; and shifting of funds between and within votes and their essential priorities.

The 19/20 Provincial Adjustment Budget will be tabled on:

Date: Tuesday, 19 November 2019

Time: 08:30 am

Venue: North West Provincial Legislature (Mahikeng)

Members of the media are invited to attend and provide coverage to the event.

To confirm attendance kindly respond to this email with Identity Numbers of journalists/photographers or alternatively call Vincent Mooki on 018 388 4048 or Kelepile Mokaila 018 388 3239.

Attendance confirmations should be submitted no later than 15 November at 15:00.

Please note that the requests above are substance to seamless accreditation process and access to entry into the Provincial Legislature.

Issued by the North West Provincial Treasury

Issued by: North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development