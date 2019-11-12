Uganda: 19-Year-Old Woman Buries Own Baby Alive

12 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Bill Oketch & Santo Ojok

Police in Apac District are investigating the circumstances under which a teenage mother allegedly buried her two-month-old son alive.

The 19-year-old resident of Awiri Village, Kidilani Parish in Chegere Sub-county allegedly dug the grave and buried her son on Monday.

Sources say that the incident happened after the suspect's parents denied her food on grounds that she had given birth to a bastard.

Patrick Okello, a concerned resident, told Daily Monitor that the suspect first disappeared from home for three days after being denied food and returned on Monday without her child.

He says that when the suspect was pressured to disclose the whereabouts of her child, she confessed that she had buried the baby alive.

"She told us that she buried the child over frustration that her family has neglected her and the baby," Mr Okello says.

Catherine Eunice Agwang, Officer in Charge of Criminal investigations in Apac, confirmed the incident, and noted that they were investigating the matter.

"We are going to seek a court order to allow us exhume the body and examine it to find the exact cause of the child's death," she said.

The suspect is detained at Apac Central Police Station.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.