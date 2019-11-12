Uganda: 19-Year-Old Woman Buries Own Baby Alive

Police in Apac District are investigating the circumstances under which a teenage mother allegedly buried her two-month-old son alive.

The 19-year-old resident of Awiri Village, Kidilani Parish in Chegere Sub-county allegedly dug the grave and buried her son on Monday.

Sources say that the incident happened after the suspect's parents denied her food on grounds that she had given birth to a bastard.

Patrick Okello, a concerned resident, told Daily Monitor that the suspect first disappeared from home for three days after being denied food and returned on Monday without her child.

He says that when the suspect was pressured to disclose the whereabouts of her child, she confessed that she had buried the baby alive.

"She told us that she buried the child over frustration that her family has neglected her and the baby," Mr Okello says.

Catherine Eunice Agwang, Officer in Charge of Criminal investigations in Apac, confirmed the incident, and noted that they were investigating the matter.

"We are going to seek a court order to allow us exhume the body and examine it to find the exact cause of the child's death," she said.

The suspect is detained at Apac Central Police Station.