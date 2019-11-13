Nigeria: Protesters March in Lagos, Demand Release of Sowore

Photo: PersonalDemocracy/Flickr
Omoyele Sowore
12 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Dozens of protesters gathered in Lagos on Tuesday to demand the release of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

The protesters marched to the Lagos headquarters of the State Security Service (SSS) around 10:25 a.m.

They demanded the release of Mr Sowore who had been detained since August by the SSS in Abuja. He is being held despite meeting two separate bail conditions given by two different judges.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a similar protest held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ayo Ademiluyi, a lawyer and one of the protesters in Lagos, said they have come to receive Mr Sowore.

"This morning we came peacefully to receive Omoyele Sowore. Four days ago, DSS said it is ready to comply with the court order but it has not yet seen anyone to receive Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare," he said making reference to a controversial claim by the SSS.

Mr Ademiluyi said the protesters were also challenging the "vandalisation of Nigeria's Democracy by Muhammadu Buhari."

The protesters were, however, stopped by fully armed police and SSS officers.

"The Department of State Services has buried our democracy and destroyed everything that is remaining for the democracy, " Mr Ademiluyi said.

"We met this place militarised, we have no guns, no bullets but you see them, they have paraded this place with guns and bullets."

The protest was still on at the time of this report.

Mr Sowore, a presidential candidate in the last elections, was arrested for calling for a revolution against bad governance in Nigeria. He is accused of treasonable felony and money laundering.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigerian Forces Open Fire on #FreeSowore Protesters
Nigerian Judge Changes Bail for #RevolutionNow Activist Sowore
#RevolutionNow Activist Granted Bail, But Still in Custody
#RevolutionNow Leader's Detention in Nigeria Sets Off Rumpus
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.