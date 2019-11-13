Nigeria: Protesters March in Lagos, Demand Release of Sowore

Dozens of protesters gathered in Lagos on Tuesday to demand the release of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

The protesters marched to the Lagos headquarters of the State Security Service (SSS) around 10:25 a.m.

They demanded the release of Mr Sowore who had been detained since August by the SSS in Abuja. He is being held despite meeting two separate bail conditions given by two different judges.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a similar protest held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ayo Ademiluyi, a lawyer and one of the protesters in Lagos, said they have come to receive Mr Sowore.

"This morning we came peacefully to receive Omoyele Sowore. Four days ago, DSS said it is ready to comply with the court order but it has not yet seen anyone to receive Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare," he said making reference to a controversial claim by the SSS.

Mr Ademiluyi said the protesters were also challenging the "vandalisation of Nigeria's Democracy by Muhammadu Buhari."

The protesters were, however, stopped by fully armed police and SSS officers.

"The Department of State Services has buried our democracy and destroyed everything that is remaining for the democracy, " Mr Ademiluyi said.

"We met this place militarised, we have no guns, no bullets but you see them, they have paraded this place with guns and bullets."

The protest was still on at the time of this report.

Mr Sowore, a presidential candidate in the last elections, was arrested for calling for a revolution against bad governance in Nigeria. He is accused of treasonable felony and money laundering.