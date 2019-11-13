Ghana: Reactions Trail Twitter CEO, Jack's Photo of Ghana 'Jollof Rice'

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey, have joined the list of celebrities caught in the Nigeria Vs Ghana 'Jollof Rice' war.

The micro blogging platform boss, who was recently in Nigeria, was seen in a viral video saying that Nigeria 'Jollof rice' is better.

He however stated that he is yet to eat the Ghana 'Jollof Rice'.

'Nigerian Twitter' went to town declaring victory in the unending 'Jollof rice' war.

Earlier today, Jack who is now in Ghana, posted a photo of the Ghana 'Jollof rice'.

Ghana jollof pic.twitter.com/koImVMpnJz

-- jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 11, 2019

As expected Ghanaians came out to declare victory, but Nigerians will not have it. They instead enumerated why 'Nigeria is the Jollof rice capital' of the world.

This led to banter tweets and counter tweets. Here are some of them:

Why did onions take the place of MEAT and DODO or even KPOMO???

Jack you deserve better. Leave those stingy people and come back to Nigeria!🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/dyNfLUa8Fc

-- Amaka Twinkles ✨ (@amaka_twinkles) November 11, 2019

Ghanaians served coconut candy with that stew they give you when you buy potato or akara to jack nd they calling it jollof rice 😭

-- CoLiNs_SNoW ❁ (@snillo_) November 11, 2019

Nigerians are going to flood here but we don't care.

And it's GHA 🇬🇭 10 - 2 NGA 🇳🇬. pic.twitter.com/eHUWBR4t3g

-- ❤️ Sñr Cårtër ❤️ (@mvpcarter) November 11, 2019

You obviously didn't eat Nigerian Jollof. Because once you taste it, you will never want to try another. pic.twitter.com/GWB7c76dKL

-- Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) November 12, 2019

I seriously have to make it in Life.

Jack Is In Ghana Eating Jollof and pple are excited about Him about to Eat Thier County Food .

Baba God if You can see This Tweet , Please Bless ooo , bless me some

-- Nungua SM President🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@MusicFreakGh) November 11, 2019

No, it's Ghana 1: 2 Nigeria. He came to Nigeria first, and danced soapy. But only uploaded a picture of Ghana Jollof... Nigeria at the lead.

-- Babalawo with 3A's (@uncu_precious) November 11, 2019

Reason why jack didn't post Nigeria jollof is bcus when he came our tech guys were busy showing him there inventories and how to boost it further but Ghanaians have nothing to show so they served him rice instead thinking it's a MAGGI competition.

-- Hank 🎶🎶🎶🎶🎵 (@Hankvalj) November 11, 2019

Jack don't eat you'll purge oooooo pic.twitter.com/JDzicC3PXN

-- Adekunle Adewusi (@blaiq_media12) November 11, 2019

With raw onions and tomatoes... .beans to elevate its flavour 😒😒😒... No bruv... .Nigerian jollof needs no garnish or covering... .it reigns supreme even without artifice. 😉

-- Amelia Osaru (@AmeliaOsaru) November 12, 2019

Why would one person be eating jollof rice, oil beans and stew again? What kind of trust issues are Ghanaians having?

-- Tryphena (@phena_grey) November 11, 2019

You guys turn rice to noodles... i know you won't understand because you eating ghana jollof pic.twitter.com/Dq57YisFVl

-- 1 million (@leedahhhh) November 12, 2019

It's a shame the rice looks half cooked-- hard!!!

-- Reynell O'kine 🇬🇭[+🇳🇬] (@heydrey22) November 12, 2019