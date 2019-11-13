South Africa: Gunman Who Handed Himself Over for Shooting North West Businessman to Appear in Court

13 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

A 37-year-old man who handed himself over to the police after he allegedly shot and killed a man at Speedy Car Sales in Klerksdorp will be appearing in the town's magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The man allegedly gunned down the owner of the luxury car dealership, Mohammed Dangor, and injured two other people, according to Captain Aafje Botma.

News24 previously reported the police were investigating a murder and two attempted murder cases.

Botma told News24 the shooting happened after an argument broke out between the suspect and victim.

"The suspect allegedly entered Speedy Car Sales and [an] argument broke out between him and one of the salesmen or the manager. I can't say what his [the deceased's] position is."

Botma said the argument allegedly regarded a business transaction.

Speedy Car Sales could not be reached by News24 for comment.

