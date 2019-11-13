South Africa: Ayanda Dlodlo and the Spies Who Don't Love Her - and Our Country

analysis

Recent events indicate that all is not well at the State Security Agency - and that a faction inside the intelligence outfit is resisting attempts to remove it from power.

The politicisation of SA's intelligence services and their links to the ANC are well-known. It is important to delve beneath the opacity to try get a picture of what is happening in the State Security Agency (SSA), a vital agency that aims to protect the country from external and internal threats.

Strong evidence has emerged that not much progress has been made in transforming and fixing the SSA, despite all the promises made. Instead, the Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo, has gone public with her frustrations. At the same time, she may have weakened herself through issuing an order that appears to have been illegal.

Dlodlo has a long track record in the Struggle. If there is anyone who understands the ANC through its time in exile and in government it is her. She has experience as an administrator at the Scorpions, and received training in intelligence from the Soviet Union. All this may well have motivated President Cyril Ramaphosa to hand her the keys to the fiefdom of...