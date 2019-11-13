South Africa 25 Years On - Slowly, Slowly Catchee Apartheid Monkey

13 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

Many South Africans, whites especially, continually moan about the state of the country. But an objective review of the past 25 years of democracy proves that the glass is half full, not half empty.

Must we always invoke apartheid? When are we going to move on from referring to apartheid? Can't we just talk about the now and not the apartheid past? These are some of the continual laments and comments made by our white compatriots in South Africa. No doubt, they would want us to not mention it at all when reviewing our progress over the last 25 years, but alas, apartheid's vestiges will be with us for decades still to come. In fact, denying this will be to our own detriment.

Would it be conceivable to tell our Jewish compatriots to stop invoking the atrocities of the Holocaust? After all, it has been, what, almost 75 years ago? Do we also tell them that it's time to move on, that the currency of the Holocaust has expired? I think not; so why is it so simple to demand it of us? After all, both these historical episodes were crimes against humanity, not so? I would urge you to...

