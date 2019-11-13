South Africa: How Will You Keep Our Children Safe, Elsies River Residents Ask Premier Winde

13 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

What will Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's Safety Plan do to keep children in Elsies River away from gangsterism and crime, residents asked during an information session. In the end, Winde again made his position clear: 'If we don't manage, I must stand on that red carpet and the voters must decide.'

"Yesterday our kids saw the Boks, our kids can be in the Boks tomorrow --there was a Siya Kolisi, there might be a Siya Kolisi in Uitsig, in Clarkes Estate," said Charmaine Barnes, a resident of Uitsig. On Tuesday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde hosted an information session on his Safety Plan in Elsies River, where Barnes questioned what was being done to keep children off the streets and taking part in sport and cultural activities.

About 70 people, comprised mainly of neighbourhood watch members, community workers and the local community policing forum, listened as most of the emphasis of the meeting was on keeping children safe and away from gangsterism, crime and drugs.

Residents want Alan Winde and his Cabinet to focus on keeping young people away from gangsterism in Elsies River. (Photo: Suné Payne)

"There are no activities, no sports, no after-school," said Barnes, who wanted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Children
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.