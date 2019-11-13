South Africa: How Will You Keep Our Children Safe, Elsies River Residents Ask Premier Winde

analysis

What will Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's Safety Plan do to keep children in Elsies River away from gangsterism and crime, residents asked during an information session. In the end, Winde again made his position clear: 'If we don't manage, I must stand on that red carpet and the voters must decide.'

"Yesterday our kids saw the Boks, our kids can be in the Boks tomorrow --there was a Siya Kolisi, there might be a Siya Kolisi in Uitsig, in Clarkes Estate," said Charmaine Barnes, a resident of Uitsig. On Tuesday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde hosted an information session on his Safety Plan in Elsies River, where Barnes questioned what was being done to keep children off the streets and taking part in sport and cultural activities.

About 70 people, comprised mainly of neighbourhood watch members, community workers and the local community policing forum, listened as most of the emphasis of the meeting was on keeping children safe and away from gangsterism, crime and drugs.

Residents want Alan Winde and his Cabinet to focus on keeping young people away from gangsterism in Elsies River. (Photo: Suné Payne)

"There are no activities, no sports, no after-school," said Barnes, who wanted...