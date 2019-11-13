South Africa: KZN Rescue Teams Search for 7-Year-Old Who Was Swept Off Bridge

Photo: eNCA/YouTube
A video screengrab of the tornado which hit KwaZuluNatal on November 12, 2019.
12 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal have struck again, this time claiming a seven-year-old boy who was swept away while walking home from school.

On Tuesday, IPSS spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said rescue teams were searching the Nonoti River in Darnell, Durban.

"The [seven-year-old] was walking home from school and was washed off a low-level bridge. The river is in full flood."

The search had to be called off at around 17:30 due to poor weather conditions and lightning, said IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst.

"The search will continue at first light tomorrow [Wednesday] morning, weather dependent," he added.

On Monday, an elderly Amaoti couple Nomathamsanqa Nyangule, 55, and Simangaliso Zondo, 69, died after the roof and wall of their house collapsed on them at around 21:00.

Also on Monday in rural KwaZulu-Natal, an Okhahlamba woman, 24-year-old Sthembile Zimba, was killed following a lightning strike.

The province has been hit hard by storms since Monday, with disaster teams being placed on standby since Sunday afternoon after forecasters predicted heavy rains.

The M4 between Sibaya and Umhlanga was still closed on Tuesday after a piece of the beach adjacent to the road was washed away on Monday.

There were multiple reports of damage to property and flooding in the eThekwini Metro.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Scores Injured in Tornado in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal
Scores Dead in Flooding in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Environment
Southern Africa
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.